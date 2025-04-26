Greta Gerwig ropes in Barbie actor Emma Mackey to play White Witch in Narnia

Actor Emma Mackey has been cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia film, set to premiere on Netflix in Christmas 2026. The film will adapt CS Lewis' beloved novel, The Magician's Nephew, which tells the origin story of Narnia, according to E! News. (Also Read | Meryl Streep to voice ‘Aslan’ in Netflix's Narnia reboot? Here's what we know) Emma Mackey starred in Barbie as Physicist Barbie.

Emma will join an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig as the uncle of Digory Kirke and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan the Great. As per Deadline, the film will mark Greta's second collaboration with Emma.

The duo previously worked together in Greta's directorial Barbie, in which Emma starred as Physicist Barbie.

Greta is known for her thoughtful adaptations, and she's expressed her excitement and intimidation about bringing Narnia to life on screen.

"I'm slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia, I loved Narnia so much as a child," she said in an interview, adding, "I want to make it feel like magic," as quoted by E! News.

The Netflix adaptation will offer a fresh take on the classic series, which was previously adapted by Disney in 2005, 2008, and 2010.

The film will premiere in IMAX theatres for two weeks before its Netflix release on Christmas 2026.