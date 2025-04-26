Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greta Gerwig ropes in Barbie actor Emma Mackey to play White Witch in Narnia

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 26, 2025 11:41 AM IST

Emma Mackey will join an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig as the uncle of Digory Kirke and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan the Great.

Actor Emma Mackey has been cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia film, set to premiere on Netflix in Christmas 2026. The film will adapt CS Lewis' beloved novel, The Magician's Nephew, which tells the origin story of Narnia, according to E! News. (Also Read | Meryl Streep to voice ‘Aslan’ in Netflix's Narnia reboot? Here's what we know)

Emma Mackey starred in Barbie as Physicist Barbie.
Emma Mackey starred in Barbie as Physicist Barbie.

Emma will join an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig as the uncle of Digory Kirke and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan the Great. As per Deadline, the film will mark Greta's second collaboration with Emma.

The duo previously worked together in Greta's directorial Barbie, in which Emma starred as Physicist Barbie.

Greta is known for her thoughtful adaptations, and she's expressed her excitement and intimidation about bringing Narnia to life on screen.

"I'm slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia, I loved Narnia so much as a child," she said in an interview, adding, "I want to make it feel like magic," as quoted by E! News.

The Netflix adaptation will offer a fresh take on the classic series, which was previously adapted by Disney in 2005, 2008, and 2010.

The film will premiere in IMAX theatres for two weeks before its Netflix release on Christmas 2026.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Greta Gerwig ropes in Barbie actor Emma Mackey to play White Witch in Narnia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On