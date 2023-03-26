Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first baby with Erin Darke, fans are overjoyed

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is about to become a dad. The actor's partner Erin Darke is pregnant with their first child. She was spotted with a baby bump by the paparazzi as the couple went out for a walk in New York. (Also read: Watch Daniel Radcliffe react to Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint becoming dad) Daniel Radcliffe is about to become a dad.

The photos show Erin in a black top and black slacks and black and white coat with orange shoes. Daniel looked more colourful with his blue and yellow woollen cap on a blue jacket and black pants. Erin was seen with a baby bump in the photo.

Fans of the actor were the happiest with the news. “Omg !! Wow !! I am so super excited and happy for them !!! They are gonna be such incredible amazing parents,” wrote one. “Son or Daughter of Harry Potter is Comingg, Congratulations,” commented another. “Imagine how beautiful this child is going to be,” wrote a fan. Another fan commented, “Imagine saying “my dad is Daniel Radcliffe.”

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked romance rumours after starring together in the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings".

In 2020, Daniel reacted to his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint becoming a dad. "I texted him the other day,” Radcliffe said during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. “I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool. It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are.” He added, “I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened.”

Daniel was last seen in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He played the lead in the biopic.

Radcliffe told Newsweek in October that he "wouldn't want fame for my kid," although: "I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets."

"A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" added Radcliffe. "Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs," said Daniel.

