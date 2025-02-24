Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster is under the pressure of public scrutiny: ‘Their relationship has many problems’

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman confirmed his relationship with actor Sutton Foster earlier this year in January. Now, a source has told Radar Online that Sutton, though ‘completely in love’ with Hugh, is feeling the pressure of being in the public eye. Sutton Foster is under the pressure of being in the public eye amid relationship with Hugh Jackman.

(Also Read: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster kiss as they step out for dinner, laugh and interact intimately inside car. See pics)

Sutton feels pressure from public scrutiny

A source close to Sutton told the news portal, “The pressure is starting to get to her these days, especially with Jackman filming in Northern Ireland for his upcoming project The Death of Robin Hood. She is feeling the weight of constant public scrutiny, and there is a lot of negative noise coming from Hugh’s estranged wife’s camp. She and Hugh are completely in love, but their relationship has come with many challenges.”

Earlier, Hugh’s first wife, Deborra-lee Furness, reacted to his relationship with Sutton, saying she was convinced the romance would burn out within a year, predicting it would collapse long before it stood the test of time. A source close to her told the publication, “He’s needy and will lean on Sutton for support, but that’s just the beginning of why it won’t work out.”

Sutton not used to this level of attention

However, the comments from Furness have “rattled her cage.” A friend told the portal, “Sutton’s not used to this level of attention, and while she does have experience at red carpet events, Hugh’s international fame drastically raises the stakes.”

Sutton and Hugh were rumoured to be dating for a long time. However, they only made it official in January this year when they were spotted taking a casual walk in L.A. Later, photos of the couple from their date night went viral on social media. In the pictures, they were seen passionately kissing outside a burger joint in San Fernando. In a few shots, they were seen chatting while sitting in a car.

For the unversed, Hugh was previously married to actor-producer Deborra-lee Furness. However, they parted ways after 27 years of marriage and announced their separation in a joint statement in September 2023. In 2024, Sutton divorced her second husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage.