Imagine Dragons sparks debate after waving Palestinian flag during Italy show

Imagine Dragons recently sparked outrage with a political stunt during their concert in Milan, Italy. On Tuesday, the band's frontman, Dan Reynolds, picked up a Palestinian flag, waved it before draping it across his shoulders. Video clips of the controversial act have since gone viral on social media, with netizens comparing it to Radiohead's confrontation with an anti-Israel protester mid-show last year. Imagine Dragons sparked debate online after waving a Palestinian flag during Milan show

In the viral clips, Reynolds is also seen kissing the Palestinian flag before tossing it back to the crowd. The move sparked severe debate among netizens. While pro-Palestinian supporters applauded the move, Jewish fans criticised the 37-year-old singer.

Comedian Matt Lieb wrote, “Omg radiohead has now been lapped by IMAGINE DRAGONS?!?” While a pro-Palestinian fan wrote, “Very nice to see more people showing support.” “imagine dragons once again proving they’re the best at everything EXCEPT music,” yet another said.

“Wow. The worst band to ever exist is far better than Radiohead. Incredible,” one more fan added, referring to the English rock band's controversial statement during a Melbourne show in October 2024.

At the time, a heckler called on the band to “condemn the Israeli genocide of Gaza.” Lead singer Thom Yorke fumed, urging the protester to “come up here and say that. right now.”

“Come up on the f---ing stage and say what you want to say,” Yorke challenged as the audience cheered. “Don't stand there like a coward. Come here and say it. You want to p--- on everyone's night? C'mon,” the 56-year-old added.

But the protester did not accept Yorke's challenge, leaving him annoyed. “Okay, you do. See you later then,” he said before storming off the stage as the crowd booed. However, the rock singer returned after the protester was removed by security.