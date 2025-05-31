Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Imagine Dragons sparks debate after waving Palestinian flag during Italy show

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 31, 2025 11:57 PM IST

Imagine Dragons' concert in Milan ignited controversy when Dan Reynolds waved a Palestinian flag, sparking mixed reactions online.

Imagine Dragons recently sparked outrage with a political stunt during their concert in Milan, Italy. On Tuesday, the band's frontman, Dan Reynolds, picked up a Palestinian flag, waved it before draping it across his shoulders. Video clips of the controversial act have since gone viral on social media, with netizens comparing it to Radiohead's confrontation with an anti-Israel protester mid-show last year.

Imagine Dragons sparked debate online after waving a Palestinian flag during Milan show
Imagine Dragons sparked debate online after waving a Palestinian flag during Milan show

Imagine Dragons spark debate after waving Palestinian flag during show in Milan

In the viral clips, Reynolds is also seen kissing the Palestinian flag before tossing it back to the crowd. The move sparked severe debate among netizens. While pro-Palestinian supporters applauded the move, Jewish fans criticised the 37-year-old singer.

Comedian Matt Lieb wrote, “Omg radiohead has now been lapped by IMAGINE DRAGONS?!?” While a pro-Palestinian fan wrote, “Very nice to see more people showing support.” “imagine dragons once again proving they’re the best at everything EXCEPT music,” yet another said.

“Wow. The worst band to ever exist is far better than Radiohead. Incredible,” one more fan added, referring to the English rock band's controversial statement during a Melbourne show in October 2024. 

At the time, a heckler called on the band to “condemn the Israeli genocide of Gaza.” Lead singer Thom Yorke fumed, urging the protester to “come up here and say that. right now.”

“Come up on the f---ing stage and say what you want to say,” Yorke challenged as the audience cheered. “Don't stand there like a coward. Come here and say it. You want to p--- on everyone's night? C'mon,” the 56-year-old added.

But the protester did not accept Yorke's challenge, leaving him annoyed. “Okay, you do. See you later then,” he said before storming off the stage as the crowd booed. However, the rock singer returned after the protester was removed by security. 

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Imagine Dragons sparks debate after waving Palestinian flag during Italy show
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On