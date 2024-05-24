Imagine Dragons to perform at IPL 2024 closing ceremony; Dan Reynolds calls Virat Kohli ‘God of all fans'

Imagine Dragons is all set to perform at the Indian Premiere League 2024 final match. Dan Reynolds announced the same on a Twitter post by Star Sports. Dan confirmed his presence at the closing ceremony of IPL Season 17 while he heaped praise on Virat Kohli. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan feeling ‘much better’, will be back in stands to support Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals: Juhi Chawla) Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds hailed Virat Kohli as the GOAT.

Dan Reynolds geared up for IPL closing ceremony

The video clip shows highlights from IPL along with pictures of Virat from his winning moments for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the promo Dan can be heard saying, “This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans.” He further added, “Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career.”

Imagine Dragons performed at Lollapalooza India

Imagine Dragons had performed at the inaugural edition of the music festival - Lollapalooza India in 2023. The global music festival was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse between January 28-29, 2023. While performing for the first time in India in 2024, Dan greeted the audiences with a Namaste and said, “This is the first of many shows.” He also pointed out, “You people have been nice and kind. Your food is amazing. Thank you for receiving me with such kindness. What a pleasure it has been to be here today.”

About Indian Premiere League 2024

Cricket's 'Super Bowl' IPL 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony comprising performances by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and music maestros - A R Rahman and Sonu Nigam. Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla owned Kolkata Knight Riders has already made it to the finals. However, May 24 match will decide who will be qualifying to challenge KKR for the IPL Season 17 trophy. On May 27, 7:00 pm Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024 will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Friday.