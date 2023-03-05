Independent Spirit Awards 2023 complete list of winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big

Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, maintaining its winning streak ahead of the Oscars. The multiverse-jumping comedy drama won seven awards out of the eight nominations, winning in every category it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director for director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. (Also read: Michelle Yeoh is first woman of Asian descent to win top acting award at SAG: 'This is for every girl who looks like me')

The show, which was hosted by Hasan Minhaj, took place inside a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

Check the full winners list below:

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Our Father, the Devil

TÁR

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Halina Reijn, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best First Feature

“Aftersun” (WINNER)

“Emily the Criminal”

“The Inspection”

“Murina”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Dale Dickey, “A Love Song”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Taylor Russell, “Bones and All”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Nina Hoss, “TÁR”

Brian d’Arcy James, “The Cathedral”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Trevante Rhodes, “Bruiser”

Theo Rossi, “Emily the Criminal”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Jonathan Tucker, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Gabrielle Union, “The Inspection”

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Gracija Filipović, “Murina”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Lily McInerny, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Daniel Zolghadri, “Funny Pages”

Best Screenplay

“After Yang”

“Catherine Called Birdy”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

“TÁR”

“Women Talking”

Best First Screenplay

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Emergency”

“Emily the Criminal” (WINNER)

“Fire Island”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best Cinematography

“Aftersun”

“Murina”

“Neptune Frost”

“Pearl”

“TÁR” (WINNER)

Best Editing

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“TÁR”

Robert Altman Award

“Women Talking”

Best Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters”

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (WINNER)

“Midwives”

“Riotsville USA”

Best International Film

“Corsage”

“Joyland” (WINNER)

“Leonor Will Never Die”

“Return to Seoul”

“Saint Omer”

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny” (WINNER)

Araceli Lemos, “Holy Emy”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, “Mija”

Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There” (WINNER)

Rebeca Huntt, “Beba (Bayba)”

John Cassavetes Award

“The African Desperate”

“A Love Song”

“The Cathedral” (WINNER)

“Holy Emy”

“Something in the Dirt”

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky (WINNER)

David Grove Churchill Viste

Best New Scripted Series

“The Bear” (WINNER)

“Pachinko”

“The Porter”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal” (WINNER)

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going to Hurt”

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (WINNER)

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frank Quiñones, “The Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That for You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best Ensemble Cast in a new Scripted Series

“Pachinko” (WINNER)

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

