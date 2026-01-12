Internet reacts as Golden Globes cut out Best Original Score category from live broadcast: ‘Truly ridiculous’

Ludwig Göransson beat out competition from Hans Zimmer (F1), Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another), Kangding Ray (Sirāt), and Max Richter (Hamnet). In his speech, he thanked director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan, saying that their dual performance made his work easier.

Ludwig Göransson was honoured with his second Golden Globe in the Best Original Score category for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. However, his winning speech was not televised and cut from the live broadcast. This move angered many fans who took to social media to express their disappointment.

The 83rd edition of the Golden Globe Awards was a star-studded affair. One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Hamnet won multiple awards in the film category, while Adolescence swept the television category.

How the internet reacted Many viewers who caught the live broadcast of the ceremony were confused when his speech was not aired. However, the official X account of the Golden Globes went on to post the whole speech. One user commented, “I thought I missed this category, but word on the street says it wasn’t aired? Why Golden Globes? How can you do that to Ludwig Goransson & Sinners overall? Totally ridiculous.” "They aired this during a commercial. Smh. Ludwig is a genius. Deserves all the praise," said a second user.

A comment read, “So disrespectful for not showing this on air! The Golden Globes is an award show for influencers and those who don't like movies. All those long intros for the presenters, and we're cutting the actual winners?? What a joke.” Another said, “Golden Globes not televising Ludwig winning best score for Sinners is NASTY.”

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 were held on Sunday, January 11. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the event, which was aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount. In India, the ceremony was aired on JioHotstar.