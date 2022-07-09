Jacqueline Fernandez 'proud' as she shares first poster of her Hollywood film Tell It Like A Woman

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared the first poster from her next Hollywood film. The anthology, which has been directed by eight women filmmakers, is titled Tell It Like A Woman. The actor said that she is 'proud' of being part of the project, which also stars Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, and Cara Delevingne, among others. Also Read| Jacqueline Fernandez supports homeland Sri Lanka amid economical-political crisis

Jacqueline took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the poster, which featured a picture of her, apart from the photos of Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, and Marcia Gay Harden. In the caption, the actor wrote, "So proud to be part of this extraordinary effort by the entire team of Tell it like a Woman. An anthology directed by 8 Female directors from different parts of the world." Jacqueline's segment in the anthology has been directed by Leena Yadav.

She added in her post, "Thank you for making me a part of this really special journey. And thank you so much to my producers @wditogether which is the engine behind this incredible film! Can’t wait for you all to see it."

Jacqueline Fernandez shares poster of her film Tell It Like A Woman.

Jacqueline also shared a picture of an article in Deadline, which said that Tell It Like A Woman will have seven intertwining segments, making it a feature-length film. The filming has been done in Italy, India, Japan, and the United States. It is scheduled for theatrical release this year.

Jacqueline, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2009 film Aladin, marked her international film debut with the 2015 British horror film Definition of Fear. In Bollywood, she was seen in Bachchhan Paandey and Attack this year. She will next appear in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Ram Setu, an action-adventure film also starring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

