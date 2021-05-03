James McAvoy asks fans to make donation, support India's fight against Covid-19: 'There's a massive, massive crisis'

Scottish actor James McAvoy has made a plea to his fans and followers on social media, asking them to help India in its fight against the coronavirus. The X-Men and Atonement actor called it a 'massive, massive crisis.'

Sharing the video on Instagram, James wrote, "India needs help. You can help...donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation." In the video, he said, "I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. It is really bad. There is a massive crisis and there is a lack of oxygen." He then asked everyone to donate as much as they can or share his video message with others if they cannot.

James' fans thanked him for helping out India. "Always so caring and generous. Thank you," wrote one. "You really have a massive good heart, love i love you lots," wrote another.

Not just James but many other international stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Ellen Degeneres, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, and many others have made donations or asked their fans to contribute towards the relief work.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra champions Sonu Sood's appeal for kids who lost parents to Covid-19, calls him 'visionary philanthropist'

On Sunday, Camila shared a video, a day after her boyfriend Shawn made a similar one, asking her fans to make donations. Shawn made a donation of $50,000 while Camila raised $6,000 with her video. Actor Hrithik Roshan also contributed $15,000 to the fundraiser started by motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

India has been fighting against a shortage of medical supplies such as hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen amid a brutal second wave of the coronavirus. India, on Monday, reported 3,68,147 new cases of coronavirus disease, pushing the country's total infection tally close to 20 million cases. The country's cumulative case count has now reached 19,925,604, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 9:15 am.

