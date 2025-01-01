Jennifer Aniston planning to meet Brad Pitt to ‘offer congratulations’ after Angelina Jolie divorce? ‘The next time….’

Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2025, has no intention to offer any congratulations to her ex-husband following his divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie, a new report stated. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt settled his divorce in 2005 after he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Jolie signed her divorce papers on Christmas Day after an eight-year torturous battle.

Pitt settled his divorce with Aniston in 2005 after he met Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They both were together for 11 years as their marriage ended abruptly in 2016.

Aniston has no interest in discussing Jolie with Pitt, says source

After his breakup with Jolie, Aniston and Pitt have maintained their friendship despite the highly publicised love triangle and the media attention it generated over the years.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source said that Aniston has no interest in discussing her ex-husband's recent divorce update, either in public or privately.

“Jen isn't looking to talk about Brad and Angelina's divorce publicly, nor is she looking to reach out to Brad and offer any congratulations,” the source said.

The insider further revealed how Aniston intends to handle Pitt when they next cross paths at any gatherings: “The next time they see each other, they'll be cordial with each other, they have been in the recent past and that won't change.”

Here's what Aniston and Pitt can discuss

The source added that the duo won't get into his sentiments over the divorce, but they will discuss life and pretty much anything else.

The insider disclosed that Angelina is not a topic of conversation between them and that would never change.

Pointing out that the two have developed a cordial connection in recent years, the source stressed the two will always treat each other with respect. “Jen would love Brad to be happy first and foremost, and believes he is happy.”

Jolie and Pitt negotiated a divorce settlement last week. However, they are still at odds over a $62 million French chateau and vineyard that they once co-owned.