Jennifer Lopez 'refusing to give up' on Ben Affleck, using 'family time' to rekindle things amid divorce

The split of actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is proving to be just as complicated as their romance. Barely months after filing for divorce, it seems Jennifer Lopez is now trying to rekindle things. If a new report from Marca is to be believed, the actor is trying to use 'family time' to get close to her estranged husband again. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez can't tolerate Ben Affleck jelling with Beckhams) After his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has formed a friendship with David and Victoria Beckham, causing Lopez to feel jealousy.

Jennifer Lopez not giving up on Ben Affleck

Heat World quoted a source saying that Jennifer Lopez is 'refusing to give up' on Ben Affleck despite their much-publicised ongoing divorce. Marca substantiated this with a quote from another insider privy to the relationship. “Ben has been trying to distance himself from Jen, but she just won't let him. She's been showing up at the same events as him and demanding they continue doing group activities with the kids, and if he doesn't agree then he's the bad guy. Now, she's pushing for them to do joint celebrations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, saying it's for the children, but Ben isn't buying it's just about them,” the magazine quoted the source as saying.

According to reports, JLo is worried about how their children will handle their divorce as their families grew close while they were married. However, Ben is hesitant about a reconciliation.

JLo and Ben's complicated relationship timeline

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first began dating in the early 2000s and were one of 21st-century Hollywood's early power couples. They were briefly engaged to be married in 2005 but eventually called it off and broke up. They both went on to date and even marry other people before rekindling their romance in 2021. Jennifer and Ben eventually got married in 2022 but filed for divorce just two years later, in August 2024.