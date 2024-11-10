Jennifer Lopez still reeling from tour cancellation, shares: 'Got in car and cried…'

Jennifer Lopez is still heartbroken over the This Is Me…Live Tour she cancelled and apologising to her fans to this day. On Thursday, the singer appeared on the Grahan Norton Show where she confessed that she cried after she cancelled the tour. Jennifer Lopez expressed ongoing heartbreak over her cancelled This Is Me…Live Tour during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

JLo confesses she cried over the cancelled tour

The On The Floor singer revealed on the episode, “I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done. It’s not like me to do that and when it comes up, I like to apologize to the fans because I know a lot of them were coming out.”

She followed up with a heartwarming interaction she had with a fan who had bought the tickets to see her. The singer continued that she told him, “I’m so sorry” for the cancellation of the tour. The fan replied “‘Don’t say sorry. We love you,’” as reported by Page Six. She added, “I started crying right away.”

The fan in JLo’s “touching” story happened to be in the audience of the show’s recording. As soon as Lopez recognised the fan, she jumped out of her seat and hugged him. The singer told the fan, “I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly. It’s very hard for me to cancel. I’ve never done that before.” The fan replied, “We understand.” As she joined back the cast of Atlast, she humorously added, “I’m holding it together.”

Lopez’s tour cancellation announcement

Lopez announced the cancellation of her tour in May in a newsletter where she emphasised that she was “completely heartsick and devastated” about it. The Boy Next Door actor continued, “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

At the time, Lopez was in a touch patch with estranged husband Ben Affleck following which she filed for divorce in August.