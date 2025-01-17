Menu Explore
Jessica Alba breaks silence on divorce rumours with husband Cash Warren, confirms separation after 16 years of marriage

AP |
Jan 17, 2025 07:45 AM IST

Jessica Alba has confirmed that she and Cash Warren are separating after 16 years of marriage. The actor shared her statement on Instagram.

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are separating after 16 years of marriage. Alba opened up about their split in an Instagram post on Thursday. The actor said the couple — who married in 2008 — are moving into a new chapter individually and shared that their highest priority is their three children. (Also read: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren heading for divorce after 17 years of marriage: Report)

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been married since 2008.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been married since 2008.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba said the post. “I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Alba and Cash's representatives have not responded to an email requesting comment.

In 2004, the couple met on the set of Fantastic Four. Alba starred in the film as Sue Storm, while Warren worked as an assistant to director Tim Story. The ages of their three children are 7, 13 and 16.

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she said.


