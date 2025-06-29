John Travolta rolls back the years as he transforms into Danny Zuko at Grease sing-along, surprises castmates

Actor John Travolta attended a Grease sing-along at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, June 27. The actor shared a glimpse of his surprise appearance, in which he was dressed as his iconic character, Danny Zuko. He also revealed that the cast didn’t know about it. John Travolta's look as Danny Zuko from his film Grease.

John Travolta shares his look as Danny Zuko

On Saturday, John took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself as an older version of Danny Zuko, along with a video of his surprise appearance at Friday night's Grease sing-along event in Los Angeles. The video showed the crowd rising from their seats, clapping and cheering as John joined the other cast members on stage. John, 71, channelled Zuko and said, "L.A., I thought you were going back to Australia? That’s cool, that’s cool, baby. You know, riding and rollin’ and whatnot."

Alongside the video and photo, the actor wrote, "Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko. No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening." John was joined at the event by fellow Grease cast members Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, Kelly Ward and Didi Conn, plus director Randal Kleiser.

Fans were delighted to see him as Danny Zuko. One of them commented, "Awesome. I was 18 when it came out. Still one of the best memories of growing up." Another wrote, "Love this so much! That would be a highlight of their careers." Another said, "That’s fantastic! The roar of the crowd as you emerged! Gave me the huzzah (goosebumps and that chill, the good one). Much love, my friend." Another comment read, "You are simply ICONIC and sooo loved."

About Grease

Grease is an American musical film released in 1978, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. The film follows the adventures of a group of high-school students in the late 1950s. Some of its most popular songs include Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Greased Lightnin', We Go Together, and You're the One That I Want.

This is not the first time that John has dressed up as Danny Zuko to surprise an audience. Back in 2019, he and co-star Olivia Newton-John dressed as their characters from the film for a Meet n’ Grease sing-along event at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in Florida. Sadly, Olivia passed away from breast cancer in 2022.