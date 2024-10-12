Inception, Dark Knight Rises star Joseph Gordon-Levitt says Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘felt like Scorsese movie’

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon Levitt has nothing but high praise for Alia Bhatt's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. At a recent event in Mumbai on Saturday morning, Gordon spoke highly of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie and how it made him want to explore Hindi film industry further. Joseph Gordon-Levitt lauds Gangubai Kathiawadi, noting its unique blend of drama and musicality.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's high praise for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gordon-Levitt is in India to attend the IFP (formerly India Film Project) season 14. During a session hosted by Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, Joseph name-dropped Alia Bhatt's Gangubai (with some help from Rajkummar). “Yes, it was different than really anything I'd seen, because it was this very heavy, distinguished drama that felt almost like a Scorsese movie at times. But then there are these gorgeous musical numbers that felt so sincere and well-rounded. And I found myself completely enamored with this film. It made me want to learn more and more about Indian cinema, and it's honestly part of why I wanted to come here, because I love what I'm feeling from the culture here. There's such a big love of movies and artistry, and I want to come here and make a movie here.”

Alia played a Gujarati woman forced into sex work by her lover in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Slowly, over the years, she become a powerful matriarch of Bombay's Kamathipura red light area. Alia played Gangubai in various stages of her life. Her performance in the movie won her various awards as well, including the National Award for Best Actress.

About Joseph Gordon-Lewitt and his India visit

Gordon-Levitt is popular for films such as 10 Things I Hate About You, 500 Days of Summer, and Inception. The Emmy Award-winning actor, also known for online media platform HIT RECORD, earlier said he was looking forward to coming to India.

“It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I’ve long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD.

“Being invited to speak at the 14th Season of IFP is truly an honor. The rise of independent cinema, storytelling, and art in India fascinates me. There’s something captivating about how its rich history blends with the world of film and music. I’m excited to experience this vibrant creativity firsthand at IFP,” Gordon-Levitt said in a statement.

For IFP season 14, the actor joins a line-up including Indian cinema personalities Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Ram Madhvani, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharvari.