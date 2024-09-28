Inception actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt all set to visit India for the first time: Have been a fan of Indian culture

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to make his first-ever visit to India in October, and he can't contain his excitement. The actor, known for his roles in films such as Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and 500 Days of Summer, has long been enamoured with Indian music and culture. He is now looking forward to exploring the country's vibrant heritage. Also read: Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he was ‘mostly embarrassed’ about starring in 10 Things I Hate About You Joseph Gordon-Levitt is known for his roles in films such as Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and 500 Days of Summer. (Instagram)

India calling

The Emmy Award winner is supercharged about the maiden trip. The actor admits he is fascinated to see the rise of independent cinema and storytelling in India.

"It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I’ve long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD,” he said in a statement.

The actor is coming to India to attend the 14th season of the India Film Project (IFP) as a special guest. He is the opening session speaker.

Talking about the event, Joseph shared, “Being invited to speak at the 14th Season of IFP is truly an honour. The rise of independent cinema, storytelling, and art in India fascinates me. There’s something captivating about how its rich history blends with the world of film and music. I’m excited to experience this vibrant creativity firsthand at IFP."

More about IFP

After 13 seasons, IFP (formerly known as India Film Project) will return for another edition on October 12 and 13 in Mumbai.

At the event, the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner will be joining the Indian celebrities including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Ram Madhvani, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharvari.

Joseph is an actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. He is known for films such as 500 Days of Summer, Inception, Looper, Snowden, Don Jon, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and his online media platform HIT RECORD.