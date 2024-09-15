Kate Winslet reveals testosterone therapy at 48 to boost her ‘sex drive’: ‘You’ll feel sexy again…’

Kate Winslet is opening up about how she restored her sex drive as she approached her late 40s. The celebrated Titanic star in a recent podcast interview candidly discussed her experience with testosterone replacement therapy. Winslet, now 48, shared advice with a listener struggling with a similar issue, explaining that dips in libido can often be linked to hormonal imbalances. Kate Winslet reveals testosterone therapy at 48 to boost sex drive

“Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid,” the Heavenly Creatures fame said on the Sept. 10 episode of the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast. “There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone,” she added while offering advice to one of the listeners curious about reigniting her sex life.

"A lot of people don't know this, but women have testosterone in their bodies, and when it runs out — like eggs — it's gone," Winslet explained after the listener raised concerns about losing her sex drive with her long-term boyfriend. "Once it's gone, you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done. You'll feel sexy again ... I know," she added.

Kate, whose movie Lee is soon to make its theatrical debut, has been a champion for women and has openly spoken out against body shaming and other issues in the past. Continuing in the same vein, the actress recently reassured a podcast caller that "it's not [her] fault" for the changes women's bodies go through.

Additionally, the acclaimed star advised caller to check thyroid and testosterone levels, as hormonal imbalances can affect emotions and desire, especially with age. “It's not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older,” she added.

"So there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is contributing much more than you think to how you're feeling about having sex with your boyfriend, so I would definitely go ahead and do that,” Winslet continued.

Winslet not only offered advice on boosting intimacy but also celebrated ageing and embracing body positivity. The actress challenged societal expectations for women in their 40s that suggest ageing leads to negative and dull changes changes, asking, "So what?"

You think you're going into menopause and you'll stop having sex, your boobs are going to sag and your skin's going to go creepy,” she explained. “First of all, so what? And secondly, it's just conditioning.”

The actress emphasised that as women age, they become "juicier, sexier," and more confident in their truth, adding that this empowerment is a beautiful thing. She often reminds her friends, "You look amazing."

Lee, a drama about a model turned war photographer during World War II, is set to premiere on September 27.