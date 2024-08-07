Kate Winslet dares to bare all for new magazine shoot; recalls being shamed for her belly rolls

Kate dares to bare

The actor is seen on the cover for the new issue of Harper's Bazaar UK. In one photograph, she has gone completely topless in water as she looks directly into the camera. She is wearing a pair of white gold and diamond. In the picture, she is also seen flaunting her small bird tattoo on her wrist.

In the interview, the actor spoke about body image, and her upcoming film, Lee.

In the film, Kate is seen in the role of Lee Miller, a model turned photographer who goes on to become a war correspondent in World War II. In the interview, the actor recalled an incident when she was asked by a member of the crew to sit up straighter while filming a scene in a bikini to hide her belly role.

Not ashamed of belly rolls

"There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter.' So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?" she said.

The actor also admitted that she doesn't mind looking less-than-perfect on screen. “The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up,” she added.

Kate found her way into the limelight when she was just 20 after she starred in an adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense And Sensibility in 1995.

She is popular for one of cinema's most iconic nude scenes of all time in 1997's Titanic. In the movie, she was seen in the role of Rose. In the scene, she is seen reclining on a sofa when she asks her love interest Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, to make a sketch of her. She was last seen in The Regime.