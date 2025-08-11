Kelly LeBrock reveals why she ‘ran away’ from Hollywood to embrace ranch life

Kelly LeBrock was everywhere in the ’80s. The model-turned-actress who lit up the screen in The Woman in Red (1984) and Weird Science (1985). But at 65, she is more likely to be wrangling goats than walking a red carpet. In an interview with Fox News Digital, LeBrock said she did not just step away from Hollywood; she bolted. “I ran away,” she said. “I was never impressed with myself or Hollywood. I never really cared about it. And I did the right thing.” Kelly LeBrock, a prominent figure in the '80s, left Hollywood to focus on raising her children.(@KellyLeBrock/X)

After marrying action star Steven Seagal in 1987 and co-starring with him in Hard to Kill (1990), LeBrock had three children. Their divorce in 1996 was messy and public. Soon after, she left Los Angeles for a ranch near Santa Barbara, determined to raise her kids herself. “I could always go back to a career, but I couldn’t go back to my children. I grew up in boarding school at five years old. I didn’t want that story for them,” she told Fox News.

Inside Kelly LeBrock's life on the ranch

LeBrock’s daily life is quieter now. “I have a bevy of animals… chickens, sheep, goats, horses, dogs, cats,” she said. Makeup is low on her priority list - “The hardest thing is getting those chin hairs out of my chin,” she joked. She’s currently working on Kelly Care, a line of pet wound and grooming products. But LeBrock has no plans of returning to films.

She admits the industry was never her comfort zone. “The crowd is very ugly, and I didn’t want any part of that. I’m really quite shy, and I’m a homebody.” During COVID, she spent nearly two years alone “in the wilderness,” learning she preferred it that way.

These days, her oldest daughter, Annaliza, works as a deputy sheriff in Siskiyou County. LeBrock's son, Dominic, is in Russia starting a film production. Youngest daughter Arissa - who once starred alongside her mom on Growing Up Supermodel - has tried modeling, acting, and even professional wrestling. “She is brilliant at everything. I’m proud of them. I have three wonderful grandchildren,” LeBrock said.

LeBrock's rare appearances

LeBrock still pops up occasionally in films and reality TV. Her 2021 comedy Tomorrow’s Today was a rare recent role. This year marks Weird Science’s 40th anniversary, a film she never expected to become a cult classic. “You never know. Sometimes you think something’s gonna be great, and it falls flat… chance is a fine thing,” she said.

Reflecting on the ’80s, she said the era’s appeal was its lack of complication.

