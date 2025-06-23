Kim Soo Hyun files additional lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family: All about actor's bombshell claims

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has filed an additional lawsuit and criminal complaint against Garo Sero Research Institute operator Kim Se Ui and the family of the late actor Kim Sae Ron, as per a report by Koreaboo. He was already pursuing a defamation and false accusation case against Kim Sae Ron’s family. File photo of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron(Gold Medalist, Netflix)

According to the report published on June 23, the My Love From Another Star actor’s legal representatives at LKB & Partners issued an official statement confirming that both the actor and his agency, Gold Medalist, had lodged further complaints. These new charges reportedly stemmed from claims made by Kim Se Ui during a press conference held on May 7.

AI-Generated audio used to falsely accuse Kim Soo Hyun, claim his reps

At the press event, Kim Se Ui reportedly played what he claimed was a voice recording of the late Kim Sae Ron, which he said proved a romantic relationship between the deceased actor and Soo Hyun that allegedly began while she was still in middle school.

Se Ui also claimed that Soo Hyun offered ₩4.00 billion KRW (approximately $2.91 million USD) to suppress the audio and later resorted to assault when the offer was allegedly refused. He further accused the actor of violating the Child Welfare Act – an extremely serious criminal charge in South Korea, as noted in the report.

However, the counsel for the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star countered that the recording was created using AI deep voice technology and is entirely fabricated. In their statement, they said Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron’s family went beyond spreading false information, filing a criminal complaint based on forged evidence. Labeling it a “serious case of false accusation,” they stated they intend to hold both parties “fully accountable.”

They further claimed that the parties breached legal and ethical standards by submitting manipulated/forged evidence, including the AI-generated audio file.

Actor and agency’s defamation suit against Kim Sae Ron’s family

Kim Soo Hyun had previously filed a ₩12 billion KRW (approximately $8.74 million USD) damages suit, a defamation case, and charges under the Sexual Crimes Special Act. Both Kim Soo Hyun and Gold Medalist remain committed to these legal actions, stating they are focused on protecting the actor’s dignity and reputation, according to the report.

LKB & Partners reiterated their stance, saying they will do everything in their power to ensure that Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron’s family are held fully accountable under the law.

Background of the controversy

Rumors circulated that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor. The controversy intensified after Kim Sae Ron died by suicide on February 16, 2025. The situation reportedly worsened following her May 2022 DUI incident, which led to financial disputes with her agency, Gold Medalist. Allegedly, Kim Soo Hyun distanced himself from her, despite her repeated attempts to seek help in repaying her debts.

After Sae Ron’s death, further allegations emerged, including leaked private photos and claims of a continued secret relationship.

Gold Medalist later confirmed a brief romantic relationship between the two actors but clarified that it occurred after Sae Ron turned 18. They also decided against providing a condolence payment to her family after a semi-nude photo of Kim Soo Hyun leaked, fearing it might be misinterpreted as an admission of guilt.

FAQs:

What is the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun?

The actor has been falsely accused of being in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron since her middle school years, based on an AI-generated audio file presented as real evidence.

Who is Kim Se Ui?

Kim Se Ui is the operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, known for making controversial and often unverified claims about South Korean celebrities.

Why is AI voice technology a concern in this case?

The use of AI-generated audio played a central role in fabricating false claims, raising serious concerns about digital misinformation and defamation.

What legal action has Kim Soo Hyun taken so far?

He has filed multiple lawsuits, including for defamation, false accusations, and violations under the Sexual Crimes Special Act, along with a ₩12 billion KRW damages claim.

What happens next?

The case is expected to proceed through the courts, with Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team committed to pursuing justice and protecting the actor’s name.