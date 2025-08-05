Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson househunting already? Actor sells NYC home for $10.3M

Is Liam Neeson already moving in with his new lady, Pamela Anderson? According to TMZ reports, the Star Wars actor just sold his 4,524-square-foot in the exclusive Park Millennium building in Lincoln Square for a massive, massive price - a whopping $10.3 million. Despite no official statement, the couple made headlines recently when the Baywatch star posted a series of pictures with her Naked Gun co-star, advertising the release of the movie - leading fans to speculate about a newly brewing romance. Could this new move (literally!) mean the rumoured couple is already taking their relationship to the next level? Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's sizzling chemistry both on and off screen is undeniable!(Evan Agostini/AP)

Peek inside the $10.75M listing

The luxurious unit boasts breathtaking views of Central Park, with even a peek at the Hudson River. Inside, the five-bedroom condo features a window-wrapped eat-in kitchen, a sun-drenched family room ideal for catching both sunrise and sunset, and a sky-high primary suite complete with two spa-inspired bathrooms, a boudoir, and a private home gym. Residents enjoy premium amenities including 24/7 doorman service, a concierge, and access to an in-building Equinox outfitted with a pool and basketball court. Neeson first listed the residence in 2024 for $12.75 million, pulled it off the market, and re-listed it this year at $10.75 million. He’s owned the home since 1999.

Lovers, friends... or more?

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's rumored romance has continued to spark intrigue ever since the promotional trail for their film The Naked Gun began. While neither star has officially confirmed a relationship, their undeniable on-screen chemistry, flirty interviews, cozy social media posts and home-baked cookies and sourdough from Pamela have kept fans buzzing. Adding fuel to the speculation, Anderson recently shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a cheeky caption inviting “friends, family, lovers… whoever” to catch the film in theatres - prompting many to wonder which category Neeson falls into.

Sister-in-law's seal of approval?

What’s especially caught attention is a quiet nod of approval from Joely Richardson, the younger sister of Neeson’s late wife, Natasha Richardson. As per a report in The New York Post, Joely seems to support the potential romance, a gesture that hasn’t gone unnoticed. The fact that Neeson, who once publicly declared he was “past all that” when it came to dating, now appears side-by-side with Anderson at premieres - alongside both their sons - has fans convinced something more than friendship may be brewing. And with Neeson’s own admission that he was “madly in love” with Anderson and found her “terrific to work with,” it’s no wonder the rumor mill isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

While Anderson and Neeson have yet to confirm anything, their on-screen chemistry, joint appearances, and now a possible shared real estate move has fans rife with speculations. Their red carpet moment with both their sons only added to the excitement - and for many, it’s starting to look a lot like more than just a movie promotion.