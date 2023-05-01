Liza Soberano shines as one of Hollywood's 'exciting young actors' to watch out for

Liza Soberano, the Filipina actress, has been named one of Hollywood's "exciting young actors" to watch out for by US-based lifestyle magazine "Town and Country." Soberano, along with five other up-and-coming stars, was recognized by the magazine on its official Instagram account on April 29. Liza Soberano, the Filipina actress, has been named one of Hollywood's 'exciting young actors' to watch out for by US-based lifestyle magazine 'Town and Country.'

Soberano, who has yet to make her Hollywood debut, was described as a "veteran model and actress" with a "shining career" in the Philippines. According to the magazine, she is set to debut as a Hollywood star in "Lisa Frankenstein."

In the feature, Soberano appeared in a pastel pink dress and multicolored bead accessories, with a short wig as she posed with her right hand cupping her chin. The magazine noted that "success hasn't made her afraid of starting over," and that she began her career in the Philippines as a "nobody."

The list also included rising actors Will Harrison, West Duchovny, Priya Kansara, Khris Davis, and Kylie Rogers. Soberano made headlines previously after speaking out about the love team culture in Philippine showbiz, which she said had been the norm for a "long time." She has been paired with Enrique Gil for years, both on-screen and off-screen.

In a recent podcast interview, she said that the loveteam culture blurs the line between reality and fiction, with many interviewers asking if she and Gil are dating. Despite her success, Soberano remains grounded, always striving to discover things about herself that she never knew before.