Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations
- Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
Rocker Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission" during their relationship.
Manson called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality.”
Wood, who stars on HBO's Westworld, had spoken frequently in recent years about being abused in a relationship but did not name the person until she posted Monday on Instagram.
“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood said. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”
Manson's label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that after the “disturbing allegations,” it will “cease to further promote his current album” and has “also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”
Wood and Manson's relationship became public in 2007 when he was 38 and she was 19, and they were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking up.
Wood, now 33, said in her post that Manson left her “brainwashed and manipulated into submission."
"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” the post added. She concluded, “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”
Manson responded with his own Instagram post Monday night. “Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," his post said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”
It was not immediately clear whether Wood has gone to authorities with any of her allegations, and a representative did not immediately respond when asked via email whether she had.
In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. The accuser in that case was identified only as a social acquaintance of Manson.
He denied the allegations through his attorney at the time.
In 2017, Wood was one of thousands of women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment or assault amid the #MeToo movement. “Being raped once made it easier to be raped again. I instinctually shut down. My body remembered, so it protected me. I disappeared. #metoo,” Wood wrote at the time as part of a series of tweets on her experience.
In 2018, she testified about her abuse to a House Judiciary subcommittee as she sought to have a Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.
“My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time," she told the committee.
Also read: Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years: 'I am done living in fear'
Wood began acting as a child, gaining fame and a Golden Globe nomination for playing a troubled adolescent in 2003's Thirteen. For three seasons she has played Dolores Abernathy, a sentient android, on HBO's Westworld and has been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for the role.
Manson, 52, became a household name in the mid-1990s with a series of hit rock albums and used a stage persona designed to shock and stoke controversy.
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they were victims of sexual assault but is naming Wood because of her decision to speak out publicly.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations
- Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years
- Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First set pictures from Thor Love and Thunder leaked, see two Chrises interact
- Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming under the direction of Taika Waititi in Sydney.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Dig review: Unearth this outright gem from the depths of Netflix
- The Dig movie review: Featuring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in fine form, the new Netflix period drama is phenomenal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff
- The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner
- Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly
- Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max video
- A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi start shoot in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Pattinson's ex FKA Twigs on 'deeply racist' abuse she faced from his fans
- Singer FKA Twigs has spoken about the 'hurtful' abuse she faced when she was dating Robert Pattinson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix, Priyanka is overjoyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox