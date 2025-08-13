Marty Supreme trailer: Timothee Chalamet shines as ping pong legend in Josh Safdie’s sports drama | Watch

A24 has released the first trailer for Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie’s long-awaited solo directorial return, starring Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet in one of the year’s most eccentric sports dramas. Set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, the film follows Marty Mauser (Chalamet), a driven young man chasing a dream that no one respects, journeying through sacrifice, love, and ambition to achieve greatness. Timothee Chalamet appears in Josh Safdie's solo-directorial Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser(YouTube/Screengrab)

A story of passion, sacrifice, and spin

According to a Variety report, the film is a fictionalised account of the life of legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman. In the trailer, Chalamet’s Marty declares to ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary, “This game fills stadiums overseas… It’s only a matter of time before I’m on a Wheaties box.”

The plot also explores Marty’s romantic entanglement with a glamorous movie star played by Gwyneth Paltrow, and his personal sacrifices to fulfill his self-imposed obligation to succeed. Odessa A’zion plays his love interest, with Fran Drescher appearing as his mother, a Deadline report stated.

An eclectic cast and Safdie’s return

Apart from Paltrow, Drescher, Odessa, the Marty Supreme ensemble cast also includes Tyler, the Creator, a musician and cultural icon, Penn Jillette, a magician and performer, and Abel Ferrara, who is featured as a filmmaker and actor.

Marty Supreme is Safdie’s first feature film since he co-directed Uncut Gems in 2019 with his brother Benny and his first solo since The Pleasure of Being Robbed (2008). Safdie has also co-written the screenplay with longtime collaborator Ronald Bronstein, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Chalamet’s dedication to the role

Earlier this year, cinematographer Darius Khondji disclosed that Chalamet received intensive ping pong training in order to enhance the realism of his performance. Khondji was quoted in the Variety report saying, “He wanted to be like a real professional ping pong player.”

A24’s holiday slate

A24's holiday release schedule includes Mary Supreme in addition to Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine (October 3), Rose Byrne's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (October 10), and Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest (August 15).

The movie will be released on December 25.

FAQs

Is Timothée Chalamet playing Marty in Marty Supreme?

Yes. Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a passionate 1950s ping pong player chasing an unrespected dream.

What is Marty Supreme about?

The film follows Marty’s journey through love, ambition, and sacrifice as he aims to prove that ping pong can achieve global recognition.

Is Marty Supreme based on a true story?

While not a direct biopic, it is inspired by legendary ping pong player Marty Reisman.