Marvel star Jonathan Majors ousted from Dennis Rodman biopic after guilty verdict

The career of Jonathan Majors, 34, has taken another hit after he was convicted of assault and harassment charges last month, as reported by CNN.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has been dropped from the role of Dennis Rodman in the biopic of the former NBA player, which is currently titled 48 Hours in Vegas.

The film, which was supposed to be distributed by Lionsgate, is now back in the hands of producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood, according to Deadline. The film focuses on Rodman’s notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals, where he played for the Chicago Bulls.

Rodman is also an executive producer on the film, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Majors was cast as Rodman over a year ago, but his involvement in the project came to an end after he was found guilty of misdemeanour assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree in December. The charges stemmed from an alleged domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari in New York in March.

‘We are disappointed’

The Loki actor's lawyer, Priya Chaudhry issued a statement after the verdict, saying, “It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.”

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name,” she added.

The conviction also cost Majors his future roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a fifth Avengers movie. Majors had played the super-villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and appeared on the Disney+ show Loki.

Marvel star finally breaks his silence

Majors broke his silence on the trial in an interview with Good Morning America last week, saying he “was absolutely shocked and afraid” when he heard the verdict.

He asked, “How is that possible? Based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence.” He also said that he “felt like it was time” to speak out now, as “a lot has happened.”

“It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story,” he concluded.

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, and he could face up to a year in jail.