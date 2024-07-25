Matthew Macfadyen believes he wasn't handsome enough to play Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice; fans don't agree

Matthew Macfadyen, known for playing Mr Darcy in Joe Wright's 2005 romantic drama Pride and Prejudice, has had the audience in a chokehold for the past 20 years with his loveable on-screen presence in the movie. Matthew Macfadyen is regarded as one of the most handsome heroes in a romantic dramas for his portrayal of Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice.

The 49-year-old English actor has gained prominence over the years with other successful on-screen appearances in Succession, Operation Mincemeat, Anna Karenina, and will now be seen in latest Marvel release Deadpool vs. Wolverine.

'Not dishy enough'

In a recent interview with Anthony Masons on CBS Sunday Morning, he talked about how he did not quite enjoy playing the Mr Darcy in the movie as much, wishing he had enjoyed it more and been “less worried”.

“I feel bad saying that but I did, I there were moments I had a good I wish I'd enjoyed it more I wish I was less worried about it. I just felt maybe I felt a bit miscast or I'm not dishy enough, or I'm not you know, but it worked out. I think probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, 'Well you're Mr. Darcy,' and it's a good good 20 years later, so I think I can't be ageing that badly.”

Fans disagree

Fans of the actor commented on the video, mentioning that his portrayal of Mr Darcy was nothing short of perfect in the movie. “The fact that he wasn’t able to enjoy filming because he was too anxious about the role is exactly why he has peak Darcy energy," wrote a fan. “Matthew you might be the Darciest Darcy there is,” said another. “You are our Roman Empire baby,” assured another female fan. “Sir, your mere hand flex made women across the world swoon into fits of vapor. Not dishy enough?! Preposterous!!!,” joked another.

Colin Firth, the actor who played Darcy in Pride and Prejudice TV series in 1995, was cast next to Matthew Macfadyen in John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat. “Did you ever compare notes on your Darcy?” Asked the interviewer, to which Macfadyen responded saying “Yeah exhaustively, extensively,” claiming that two Darcys working together was a rather funny experience, talking more about their time working together for the movie.

Matthew also revealed that his thoughts and feelings on being casted at Darcy were identical to how Colin felt about the role. “You know you feel he’s one of those iconic characters that you feel people feel quite proprietorial about,” said Matthew, reflecting on the public perception of Darcy’s character.