Matthew Perry's friend clears the air on batman posts, 'they were not cry for help'

Fans still can't make peace with the fact that Friends star Matthew Perry is no more. Since Perry's unfortunate death at the early age of 54 years, there has been increased scrutiny around his mental health and fans have been digging information about his last few days and last few hours. Matthew Perry(REUTERS)

One conspiracy theory which has been doing the rounds is that Perry's recent Mattman posts before his death were indicative of his struggles and cry for help. Amid all the o, Perry's friend has weighed in on the matter.

According to a report by TMZ, Athenna Crosby who had a meal with Perry before his death, highlighted that Perry was a self-proclaimed Batman fan and liked calling himself Mattman. Perry even referred to his ride as the Batmobile.

Crosby out rightly rejected theories of Perry's Mattman posts having any hidden messages about the Friends star's life. She explained that the Mattman references were only symbolic of Perry being a nerd and his love for Batman. She explained that reading anything else into such posts is wrong.

Notably, one of Perry's last Instagram posts was captioned as "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman".

Earlier, photos of Perry and Crosby were shared online in which the duo were seen having a conversation around a circular table at the Hotel Bel-Air.

Crosby's Instagram post after Perry's death

After Perry's death, Crosby had taken to Instagram and paid a tribute to the Friends superstar. She had highlighted that Perry was a private person and she respected that aspect of their friendship.

“I wasn’t going to speak about this but what I will say is I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally,” Crosby wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Perry. “I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship,” wrote Crosby.

“But indeed, we were friends and I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before he passed,” she had added.

