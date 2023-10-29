Matthew Perry's last image hours before death shows him in a casual look at a burger joint

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry has died at 54 in a case of accidental drowning. According to law enforcement agencies, the actor was found on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles after first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest. The 90s famous star was last seen publicly on Saturday, October 21, out on a dinner with a friend.

The 90s famous star was last seen publicly on Saturday, October 21, out on a dinner with a friend. Matthew and his male friends had stopped by to eat at the Apple Pan on W Pico Blvd, famous for its hamburgers and pies.

The comedy legend's greying hair looked slightly dishevelled, while dressed in a pair of black sweatpants, and a green t-shirt, as he came out of the establishment with a drink in one hand.

The 54-year-old actor was also wearing unlaced white Converse sneakers and dark sunglasses as he made his way to his parked vehicle.

His friend was seen accompanying him to his left, carrying a small bag, most likely his leftovers and a drink in the other hand.

Matthew appeared to be directing his friend towards a certain direction by the time they made it outside to the sidewalk.

The Massachusetts native rose to fame with his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the still widely followed and much-loved sitcom Friends.

Authorities had responded to a call at around 4 p.m. when he was discovered to be unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in LA, and was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Though the actor had been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, sources said no drugs were discovered at the scene of his death and a friend who had recently spoken to him said he ‘sounded sober and positive.’

In his last social media post on Instagram earlier this week, he shared images of him in his pool, writing: ‘Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.'