Scarlett Johansson will be seen next in Black Widow.
MTV Movie and TV Awards: Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson, who will be honoured with the Generation Award during the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, will join previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp among many others.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:58 PM IST

MTV has recently announced that Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson will be honoured with the Generation Award during the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday.

According to Deadline, the Generation Award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The Black Widow actor will be joining previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Mike Myers.

Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the ceremony will recognize and celebrate the year's most notable scripted film and television titles. Disney's WandaVision leads those nominations with five categories including best show, the best performance in a show and best villain. Emily in Paris, The Boys, The Mandalorian and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are also in contention.

MTV revealed last week that it will also honour Sacha Baron Cohen with its Comedic Genius Award on Sunday.

Nikki Glaser will host the second night of the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which will honour unscripted titles. Nominees for the first-ever MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted include RuPaul's Drag Race, Bling Empire, 90 Day Fiance, The Bachelorette and Legendary.

News of Johansson's MTV Movie & TV Awards honour comes just days after she issued a statement against the HFPA for its lack of diversity among its ranks. Joining Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo who spoke out a day before, Johansson recalled her experience with HFPA members criticized the Hollywood organization.

"The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole," she said.

Zack Snyder on working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead: 'Only want Indian actors in my movies from now on'

Executive Producers for both the 2021 'MTV Movie and TV Awards' and the 'Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted' are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.

As per Variety, Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella will serve as the music talent executive for both events.



scarlett johansson mtv

