Music Box Films acquires rights to Petra Volpe’s Late Shift, Switzerland’s official Oscar entry

Music Box Films has locked in North American rights to Late Shift, Petra Volpe’s tense hospital-set drama that Switzerland just announced as its official entry for the Oscars’ international feature race. According to Variety, the deal comes as the film continues a strong run in Europe, where it is already sold in more than 50 territories through sales outfit TrustNordisk. Still from Late Shift trailer(YouTube/Madman Films)

Leonie Benesch - fresh off acclaim for The Teachers’ Lounge - leads the film as Floria, a surgical ward nurse fighting to keep patients safe during an understaffed, high-pressure shift. What starts as a routine day unravels into an urgent, ticking-clock ordeal. Volpe wrote and directed, with Reto Schaerli and Lukas Hobi producing for Zodiac Pictures.

Strong festival run

Late Shift bowed at the Berlin Film Festival in February, drawing critical praise and racking up more than 650,000 admissions across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The movie’s mix of procedural realism and human warmth has made it accessible to audiences well beyond its Swiss roots.

Brian Andreotti, head of acquisitions at Music Box, called it “a grounded thriller that is readily relatable to anyone who spends their working day on their feet.” He added that Benesch’s performance “drives home the dignity and strength of nurses everywhere," reports Variety.

Also read: New rules set by the Academy for Oscars 2026: Members must watch all nominated films before voting

The film’s backers include Swiss Radio and Television, SRG SSR, and several public funding bodies such as the Federal Office of Culture and Zürcher Filmstiftung.

Awards season timeline

The Academy’s deadline for countries to submit their international feature picks is October 1. Fifteen films will make the shortlist, due December 16, before Academy voters in all branches decide which titles advance to the final nominations on January 22.

For Volpe, whose previous work, The Divine Order, was also Switzerland’s Oscar pick in 2017, Late Shift could mark a return to Hollywood’s awards spotlight. Whether it makes the shortlist remains to be seen, but the North American deal ensures it will reach US audiences in time for voters to take note.

FAQs

What is Late Shift about?

It follows a nurse navigating a high-stakes, understaffed surgical shift.

Who stars in the film?

Leonie Benesch plays the lead role of Floria.

Who directed Late Shift?

The film is written and directed by Petra Volpe.

When did it premiere?

It had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2024.

Is it Switzerland’s Oscar entry?

Yes, it is the country’s official submission for the International Feature category.