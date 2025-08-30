My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2: Ashby Gentry teases deleted finale scenes tied to new season

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 ended with heartbreak and tension. After secretly hooking up with Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) for weeks, Alex (Ashby Gentry) learns the shocking truth. Jackie admits she loves his brother Cole (Noah LaLonde), who also confesses his feelings for her. The finale cuts off right there, leaving fans with another dramatic cliffhanger. The season finale of My Life with the Walter Boys ends with Jackie revealing her love for Cole, leaving a dramatic cliffhanger for fans.(@ashbygentry/Instagram)

Ashby Gentry on deleted scenes

Speaking to PEOPLE, Gentry revealed that multiple versions of the finale were filmed, and some important dialogue never made it to the final cut.

“There’s some stuff that didn’t make the cut,” he explained. “Especially the end, there’s a lot of stuff in that last scene that is not in there.”

He added that the editing choices were likely made to fit the direction of season 3: “Based off of how that was cut, and the scripts I’ve read from season 3, I think I know why they cut it.”

He further said, “Okay, here's a good way to articulate it without spoiling anything. When I was preparing for season 3 hitherto a few days ago when I got the scripts, it was just based off of the information that I had from season 2, and part of that information was the dialogue in the portions of the final scene that were cut.”

Surprisingly, the actor admitted he’s leaning “a little Team Cole” this time, praising Cole’s growth as he figures out life after football while navigating his feelings for Jackie. Still, Gentry emphasized that he enjoyed Alex and Jackie’s moments this season, saying their chemistry felt stronger than in season 1.

Gentry on My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3

Production on season 3 has already started, and Gentry teased that the aftermath of the love triangle will unfold in unexpected ways. “The aftermath of the cliffhanger will manifest in it in a way that I didn’t think was going to happen,” he said.

Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys is now streaming on Netflix, with season 3 already in production.

FAQs

Q1: How did My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 end?

A: The season ended with Jackie confessing her love for Cole, right after Alex had been secretly seeing her, leaving fans with a dramatic love triangle cliffhanger.

Q2: Did all of the finale scenes make it to the screen?

A: No. Ashby Gentry revealed that several lines and moments were cut from the final episode to better fit season 3’s direction.

Q3: Is season 3 confirmed?

A: Yes. My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 has already started production and will explore the fallout of the season 2 finale.