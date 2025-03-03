Nikki Glaser reveals her dress drama at Oscars 2025 Vanity Fair Party: ‘Had to emergency bring in…’

Nikki Glaser turned heads at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a stunning strapless black lace gown by Valdrin Sahiti. However, the comedian revealed that her red carpet look was not without its challenges. Before hitting the event, she had to make some last-minute alterations to ensure the dress would fit just right. Nikki Glaser turned heads in a black lace gown at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party but struggled with fit issues, necessitating quick alterations.((Photo by Michael Tran / AFP))

Nikki Glaser reveals shocking truth about her dress

When asked to share some secrets about her look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025, the star revealed, “It was a different size a couple hours ago." She told Entertainment Tonight, “I got fitted for it a month ago and I've been eating too much Skinny Pop.” Glaser teased that she has been gorging on the popcorn “all day long” and “taking down bags” while she has been “on the road” for her Alive and Unwell tour. Her tour began in October last year and continued through February, this year.

Talking about the bodice, she shared with the media outlet, “They had to emergency bring in a sewing machine and take out part of the train and make this wide. So I'm comfortable." While Nikki Glaser narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction, Oscar winner Emma Stone had her own style dilemma at the 2024 Academy Awards.

As she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things, Stone humorously admitted, "Oh boy. My dress is broken." Turning around to reveal a broken zipper on her custom Louis Vuitton gown, she joked that the mishap likely occurred during her performance of I'm Just Ken, as reported by People magazine.

Glaser weighs in on Conan O’Brien’s hosting gig

Glaser, who was the host of Golden Globes 2025, commented on Conan O’Brien’s hosting at for Oscars 2025 during the interview. She told the media outlet, “He is the reason I do comedy. He is my favourite person of all time, I am so excited to watch him. I can't believe it. He's like a national treasure."