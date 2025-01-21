Nina Dobrev speaks of ‘survivor's guilt’ after evacuating home during LA wildfires: ‘Absolutely sick to my stomach’

Actress Nina Dobrev opened up about her feelings of survivor's guilt after she successfully escaped from her house, which was located close to one of the LA wildfires. Taking to her Instagram, the Vampire Diaries star revealed that she evacuated her home on her birthday, January 9. (Also Read: Bang Si Hyuk's $26m LA mansion narrowly survives wildfires: HYBE chairman neighbours with Hollywood stars like…) Nina Dobrev had to evacuate her LA home on her birthday due to the wildfires.

Nina on evacuating home

Nina's home was "close to one of the fires," but she "thankfully made it." However, she pointed out that while she was lucky, others were not.

In the video she said, "I have been absolutely sick to my stomach with all the destruction and devastation that these fires have caused and displaced so many families. I don't know about you, but I have been feeling survivor's guilt."

Nina added that evacuating her home in the wake of the blaze was not the ideal way to spend her birthday. She urged her followers to donate and help the victims of the wildfires as her "birthday wish."

"What people really need right now is financial aid to help them get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives and their homes," she said, while adding,"The Pacific Palisades, the Altadena-Pasadena community, in particular, needs it the most."

Hollywood celebs lend helping hand

Several Hollywood celebrities have come forward with donation pleas for the victims of the LA wildfires.

Singer Taylor Swift has lent a helping hand to the victims. Taking to her Instagram account, the Blank Space hitmaker revealed she donated an undisclosed amount in relief and encouraged her fans to do the same.

Taylor wrote, "The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it's been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction."

"As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild," she stated, while further noting that, "These are the organisations I've donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do."

Over 15,000 acres have burned in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, while in Altadena, the Eaton fire burned through more than 10,000 acres. The estimated cost of damage to Los Angeles as a result of the fires is estimated at USD 250 billion and rising.