No takers for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour? With just 10 days to LA concert, 3000 tickets still unsold: Report

Thousands of tickets for Beyonce's concert still unsold

According to the portal, the official Ticketmaster site shows that the tour’s opening night, set to take place on 28 April in Los Angeles, still has over 3,200 unsold seats. Standard tickets for the show are available from $85, with resale tickets on the site starting from just $35, indicating a drop in ticket prices. The final two nights of the tour, which are supposed to take place in the West Coast city, each still have over 3,800 standard tickets available.

Sales on the East Coast don’t look particularly promising either, as her gig at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium still has over 5,500 tickets unsold. What’s surprising is that this show was added as an extra date due to supposed demand. In Georgia, the Atlanta show has over 5,800 tickets unsold. The show, set to take place on 14 July, still has over 50% of floor seats – the most expensive tickets offering the closest views of the singer – available. However, in a statement to Billboard, Live Nation claimed that 94% of tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour have been sold. Additionally, two new dates in Las Vegas have been added, bringing the total number of tour stops to 32.

Fans express disappointment

Fans expressed disappointment on X about buying tickets during the presale, only to see prices drop significantly later. One X user tweeted, “I’m one of those stuck with expensive nosebleeds presale tickets and unfortunately there are still so many blue dots on the first dates with unsold tickets. Just recorded this video showing some.” Another wrote, “Next time Beyoncé sends me a presale code for a tour, I’m ignoring it. The way floor seats are way cheaper than stand seats I bought and ticket master won’t let me exchange.” A third added, “88 thousand tickets unsold… no wonder she’s giving them away for free now.”

Beyonce created waves in the music industry with her album Cowboy Carter. She recently won Best Country Album at the 67th Grammy Awards. When Taylor Swift announced her name, for a brief moment, the global superstar remained motionless, her expression frozen in sheer disbelief. Her stunned reaction became one of the highlights of the event.