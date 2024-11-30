Now Streaming: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance inspired two Christmas movies; where to watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s headline-making romance has inspired two festive films, perfect to kick off your holiday season. Love, football, and holiday cheer – it’s a recipe Lifetime and Hallmark couldn’t resist! What happens when the world’s biggest pop star falls for a football legend? Christmas in the Spotlight, starring Jessica Lord, and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, by Julie Sherman Wolfe, have the answer. Whether you’re a Swiftie or an NFL fan, here’s everything you need to know to stream these holiday treats! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance inspired two Christmas movies are now streaming(Pic-Lifetime)

How to watch Christmas in the Spotlight

Christmas in the Spotlight premiered on November 23, 2024, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. This "Swelce"-inspired movie, loosely based on the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, follows the story of Bowyn (Jessica Lord), a blonde pop star, and Drew (Laith Wallschleger), a football player. You can watch the film on Lifetime through live TV streaming services like Philo, which offers a 7-day free trial and includes Lifetime in its channel lineup. Alternatively, you can also catch it on DirecTV Stream.

What is Christmas in the Spotlight about?

If you’ve been following the love story of 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, this storyline might feel familiar. Much like Taylor and Travis’ romance, which sparked last summer and quickly saw them cheering each other on at stadiums and concerts, Christmas in the Spotlight mirrors the same story, following pop star Bowyn and football player Drew as they navigate love in the public eye.

Their relationship faces challenges from paparazzi, opinionated fans, and Bowyn’s jealous ex, who stirs controversy by twisting her words. To make amends, Bowyn writes a heartfelt song for Drew, confessing her love and promising not to "fumble" again. As Lifetime teases, the pair must decide by the holiday season if their love can withstand the spotlight or fade away. The show also stars, Jeannie Mai and Haley Kalil.

How to watch Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

if you’re done with the first movie, there’s more to enjoy! Hallmark Channel is set to premiere Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story this Saturday, November 30. Interestingly, this festive film is a co-production with the NFL, so keep an eye out for some familiar faces, including Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna.

While the story centers on a romance, it isn’t a direct nod to Travis and Taylor. Instead, it tells the story of a Kansas City Chiefs superfan and the team's director of fan engagement as they start falling for each other. You can watch the movie on Hallmark Channel if you have cable, or stream it through services like Philo, DirecTV Stream, FrndlyTV, and Fubo, which offer free trials.

What is Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story about?

Although Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is centered around the Chiefs star, its writer, Julie Sherman Wolfe, is actually a San Francisco 49ers fan. She revealed that she received the call to write the film just a week after Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. "I was still nursing my wounds," Wolfe admitted, laughing. "But when Hallmark asked if I could separate myself from the loss to write the movie, I said, 'Absolutely. I’m a professional,” she said according to AP.

Set against the backdrop of the Kansas City Chiefs, the story follows Derrick, a new hire at the team, who falls in love with Alana, a dedicated fan whose family owns a local Chiefs memorabilia store. As they bond over the team’s traditions, including Christmas decorations and family gatherings, sparks fly between them. The film blends holiday cheer, football, and family values.