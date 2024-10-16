Menu Explore
Christmas in the Spotlight: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance-inspired holiday movie gets release date. See first look

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Oct 16, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Though Christmas in the Spotlight isn't officially based on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, the plot bears striking similarities.

A new Lifetime Christmas movie inspired by the romance between pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce is set to air later this year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Titled Christmas in the Spotlight, the film will be part of the network's annual holiday programming, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, and will release on November 23. (Also Read: Taylor Swift announces career switch with new book as Eras Tour final leg kicks off)

Christmas in the Spotlight is inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance
Christmas in the Spotlight is inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

First look unveiled

The film follows Bowyn, a pop star portrayed by Jessica Lord, who meets Drew, a professional football player played by Laith Wallschleger, backstage at one of her concerts. Following Drew's public declaration of his crush, the two start a relationship. Their growing feelings face challenges from the media, paparazzi, and their families. The film deals with the pressures of questioning the authenticity of their relationship. Adding a festive twist, the couple must decide by Christmas whether their love will endure.

In the first look unveiled on Tuesday, Drew (Laith Wallschleger) and Bowyn (Jessica Lord) are seen embracing each other on the red carpet, dressed to their festive best. Christmas trees and decorations adorn the background. Also can be spotted in the background is a security guard, which hints at the perennially dangling sword above their heads as they romance. The film also features TV host Jeannie Mai as Bowyn's manager and TikTok influencer Haley Kalil as Drew's sister-in-law.

Christmas in the Spotlight first look
Christmas in the Spotlight first look

More details

Though the movie isn't officially based on Taylor and Travis' relationship, it bears striking similarities. Travis attended one of Taylor's concerts and expressed his interest via his podcast, leading to their romantic involvement. Taylor was later seen supporting Travis at Kansas City Chiefs games. Hallmark, Lifetime's rival, will also delve into NFL romance with Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, featuring Kansas City Chiefs branding. Christmas in the Spotlight is penned by Eirene Tran Donohue and directed by Michelle Ouellet.

Taylor Swift and Travis were last seen together at Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. It was the second major sporting event for Taylor and Travis in New York City over the past five-plus weeks. The couple also sat in a box to watch the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on September 8 in Queens.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
