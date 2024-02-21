Oppenheimer’s OTT release: When and where to watch Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy’s film

Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role is getting a digital release soon. The film will stream on Jio Cinema, starting March 21 and is currently listed on the platform’s ‘coming soon’ section. (Also Read: BAFTAs react to prankster crashing Oppenheimer team's speech) Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer(AP)

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’ He is known for his role in the Manhattan Project during World War II. He has been credited as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory - a place for assembling atomic bombs.

Oppenheimer is a biographical film that received 13 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards. It became the most nominated film of the year for the Oscars. It also bagged seven awards at the BAFTA Film Awards in London and brought in awards in eight categories at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. At the Golden Globes, Oppenheimer won five of its eight nominations.

Cillian and Christopher

Cillian played the titular character, with the film marking his debut as a lead in Christopher’s films. He appeared in Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and Dunkirk but never played the lead. Oppenheimer also stars Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Barbenheimer

The film and Greta Gerwig's Barbie were released in July last year. While it was expected to do better than Barbie, the film held its own. The event was later dubbed as ‘Barbenheimer’ and hailed as a cultural phenomenon. Not just fans, but even celebrities responded to the films clashing, with Martin Scorcese calling it ‘the perfect storm.’

Oppenheimer later released on Amazon Prime Video, in November last year, but is available for a fee of ₹149. It is also available on BookMyShow for ₹199.

