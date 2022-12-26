Pan Nalin on Chhello Show : Exhibition sector underestimates Indian audiences, 2022 is big proof of that

Pan Nalin is ecstatic at his film, Chhelo Show (or The Last Film Show), which was also India’s official Oscars entry, being shortlisted finally. It’s a validation of forts for the filmmaker, whose film

“We rejoiced when India announced Last Film Show as the entry to the 95th Oscars. Voting members of The Academy have given their validation by officially shortlisting Last Film Show (Chhello Show) in The Best International Films; it is indeed a massive milestone in the history of Indian Cinema. After all, we have broken a two-decade-long jinx!,” he beams.

While the film continues to make noise internationally, most people in India took notice only after it was nominated to represent the country. And that Nalin feels, is a reminder that we wait for international validation before recognising a person or project’s potential. He says, “Sadly yes. India can be very hard on movies which are without any stars, studios or streamers. The exhibition sector always underestimates Indian audiences, and the year 2022 has been big proof of that. I have always believed that the audiences are smarter than the filmmaker, if they are given the opportunity to watch films like Chhello Show, they will embrace it-but the film must come to a cinema near them.”

The director feels that what has connected with people is that it was “pure entertainment” with “top-notch production quality”. “A film that not only inspires but celebrates the power of dreams. It’s a film about hope. It’s a film about light as the world is going through many patches of darkness. And as our child-star Bhavin Rabari says, people around the world love our film because first, while watching they laugh, then they cry, and when the movie gets over they feel hungry!,” he ends.