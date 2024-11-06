Pennsylvania: Paul Rudd surprised voters in long queues by distributing water, fans call him a ‘national treasure’

In a surprise appearance on the election day, Paul Rudd showed up at university in Pennsylvania. He was seen handing out water to beat the heat of the presidential race as the students were in long queues for hours to cast their votes. MSNBC shared a clip of the actor’s generous deed on such an intense day where anchor Nicole Wallace was joined by NBC News Political and National correspondent Jacob Soboroff from the ground in the Keystone State. This is where Soboroff spotted Rudd handing out water to voters waiting in long lines. In a surprise visit, Paul Rudd distributed water to students in Pennsylvania, promoting voter engagement during the intense presidential election process. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Paul Rudd hands out water to students on hot election day

Sobroff sprinted towards the Ant-Man actor upon spotting him among the crowd as he told Wallace, “Someone’s here I think. I heard they came out when they heard that there was a long line here. Here he is.” The camera then switched to Rudd handing out bottles of water to the students. He said, “Hey, Paul just showed up, Nicole. The line was so long.”

Soboroff asked the actor, “Paul, what brought you out,” to which he replied, “I just wanted to give people water. They wait in line for a long time and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people don’t vote.” The correspondent then revealed to the actor that some of the voters had been waiting in line for two hours to which Rudd replied, “That’s’ impressive.”

He added, “We did a lot here in Pennsylvania today. We wanted to come out and tell these students that they are doing really great things," as reported MSNBC.

When asked about what Rudd thought of the elections, he answered, “I feel good handing out some water!” Soboroff then made a joke as he parted ways with the actor and continued reporting from the ground, interviewing various voters who had shown up.

Netizens react to Rudd’s generous deed

Rudd's kind deed brought a touch of cool and calm among the chaos of the election day and the burning question of who will be the next president of the US. A user on X wrote, “Paul Rudd showing up at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to bring students water while they were getting ready to vote made me so happy! He's a national treasure!”

A second user wrote, “Paul will be passing out water in the 2096 election and look no different.” A third user wrote, “That's great to hear! Paul Rudd's gesture at Temple University demonstrates a commitment to encouraging voter turnout and helping people stay hydrated while they wait in line. It's a nice way to support the democratic process!”

Another user wrote, ”America needed Paul Rudd today. He's like America's safety blanket." However, a user wrote, “Be careful Paul Rudd! Don’t you know what happened to Larry David?"