Rami Malek to Scarlett Johansson: 7 celebrities you didn't know have a twin

You might be surprised to know that a lot of Hollywood celebrities have a twin. Although their twin might stay away from attention, they have not shrank from the responsibility of supporting their sibling who made their way into fame. Take a look inside seven such popular celebrities' twins and their bond, as per People. Gisele Bündchen has a fraternal twin, Patricia.(Instagram/@gisele)

7 celebrities and their twins

Rami and Sami Malek

Mr. Robot fame, Rami Malek, left fans surprised when he came with a lookalike to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, since many fans were unaware that him having a twin. The actor's twin, Sami, may not act, but Rami once shared in The Graham Norton Show that his brother switched places with him to deliver a Greek monologue, which helped him graduate. Well, it is not the only example of sibling loyalty, because Rami continued, "We were bad, bad, bad boys. We helped each other out in certain situations.” However, Sami, who is a teacher by profession, keeps a distance from the spotlight.

Patricia and Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen has often shared social media posts admiring her fraternal twin, Patricia, as a ‘super sis’. They not only share birthdays or memories, but also an unbreakable, strong bond, as the actress cites Patricia as the reason that keeps her grounded.

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

Born three minutes apart from each other, Scarlett Johansson and her younger twin, Hunter, share a close bond. Revealing how they know each other's confidants, the Manny & Lo star told on Live with Kelly and Mark that they know a lot about each other as if they are in ‘utero together’. Hunter, unlike his sister, prefers to live away from media attention. He is an activist who founded a nonprofit, Solar Responders, that installs solar power at fire stations in Puerto Rico, making their bid in creating a difference.

Vin Diesel and Paul Vincent

Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel shares more than his birth name with his twin, Paul. The latter, who stays away from fame, is a sound editor and father. Although the XXX: Return of Xander Age star has more siblings, including Samantha Vincent and Tim Vincent, he called Paul his ‘original twin’ in a social media post.

Chloe and Noah Schnapp

The Stranger Things star came out to his twin sister, Chloe, first, which itself reflects the depth of their bond. They frequently share social media posts, proudly flaunting their connection off-screen. Sharing with Variety how Chloe supported him, Noah said, ‘She was ecstatic. She was like, 'Oh, he'll be my best friend.”

Laverne Cox and M Lamar

When the Orange Is The New Black team needed someone to portray Laverne Cox's character in the pre-transition phase, their obvious choice was her twin brother, M Lamar, a composer, performer, and activist. “The casting director found out I had a twin brother, and she insisted that he audition for the role,” the actress told HuffPost Live.

Michael and Ashton Kutcher

Michael Kutcher has cerebral palsy, and Ashton once considered donating his heart for him when his condition turned serious; this fact reflects their unconditional love for each other. The actor once told Pioneer Press that his brother, who has become an advocate for people with disabilities, is also his ‘best friend’.

FAQs

Who is the most famous twin?

It is difficult to say who is the most famous twin, but Full House fame, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who have a combined net worth of $1 billion (Celebrity Net Worth), are considered a potential contender for the title.

What celebrities have twins?

Popular celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Ashton Kutcher, Rami Malek, Gisele Bündchen, and Mors have twins.

Which celebrity has just had twins?

Jesy Nelson recently had twin daughters. The twins were born prematurely at 31 weeks in May 2025.

Which famous actor has a twin?

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek has a twin brother, Sami Malek.