Reddit is amused at CBFC replacing middle finger emoji with fist in Brad Pitt's F1: ‘We went from 2014 to 1984’

Actor Brad Pitt's racing film F1 is making waves at the box office, and now, a new development has caught the attention of social media users in India. Fans have discovered that the Central Board of Film Certification chose to alter a scene featuring the middle finger emoji, sparking surprise and discussion online. Brad Pitt’s F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Reddit slams Censor Board

Many social media users were left surprised to discover that THE particular emoji in a scene of Brad's F1 movie had been altered by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), sparking a buzz online.

In the scene from the movie, Brad Pitt's character is seen sending a text message, which originally featured a middle finger emoji. However, in the Indian version, the emoji has been replaced with a fist emoji. A screenshot of the same has emerged on Reddit, which reads, “Original emoji in F1 would’ve got a pop from audiences in theatres...but impact here, was/is zero”.

“Why they have problem with emoji,” one wondered, with another sharing, “It's just evolving backwards”.

“We went from 2014 to 1984 in just 10 years,” read one comment, with one mentioning, “I didn’t know this could actually be a point. I just watched it at the theatre last week, and the OG middle finger was absolutely gold to watch. So subtle and such impact, cathartic actually”.

“Censor Board has the heavy responsibility of being the middle-aged uncle schooling the Indian audience,” said one social media user.

One shared, “All movies in India are for 8-year-olds only, so they have to be sanitised. God forbid they see a middle finger and grow up to be psychopaths. Unless it's a sanskari film like Houseful 5,. that's wholesome family viewing”.

About Brad’s F1

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, features Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a seasoned driver who returns to Formula One after a 30-year hiatus to help a friend's team secure a win. As Sonny attempts to help the team make a comeback, he faces challenges both on and off the track, including reconciling with his past.

F1 boasts an ensemble cast, including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles, alongside Brad Pitt. The film was shot during real F1 Grand Prix weekends, featuring cameos from actual drivers and team members. F1 is a massive box office success, crossing $200 million worldwide.