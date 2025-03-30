Menu Explore
Richard Chamberlain dead: What is Shogun star's cause of death?

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 30, 2025 09:16 PM IST

Actor Richard Chamberlain, popular for his role in the historical drama Shogun, died on Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii

Actor Richard Chamberlain, popular for his role in the historical drama Shogun, died on Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to Variety. He was 90 years old. The award-winning star would have turned 91 on Monday.

Actor Richard Chamberlain died on Saturday. (REUTERS/Jacqueline Godany)
Actor Richard Chamberlain died on Saturday. (REUTERS/Jacqueline Godany)

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure," Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain’s longtime partner, said in a statement, according to Variety.

What is Richard Chamberlain's cause of death?

Boll told the publication that Chamberlain died of complications following a stroke. The actor's health issues were not made public.

The 90-year-old was born George Richard Chamberlain in Los Angeles on March 31, 1934. He attended Beverly Hills High and Pomona College, where he graduated with a degree in art. The late actor also served in the army for two years. He was stationed in Korea. He studied acting in LA and gues starred on TV series like ‘Bourborn Street’, ‘Mr. Lucky’, ‘Thriller’ and ‘Gunsmoke’.

He first rose to prominence in the 1960s with the hit television series ‘Dr. Kildare’. However, he cemented his place in television history with his roles in acclaimed miniseries like ‘Shogun’ and ‘The Thorn Birds’. Beyond television, Chamberlain also graced the silver screen in films such as ‘The Three Musketeers’ and ‘The Towering Inferno’. He also took to the stage, performing in Broadway productions such as ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘The sound of music’.

Tributes pour in

Paying tribute to Chamberlain, one social media user wrote: "So very saddened to hear that legend, #RichardChamberlain has passed away 😞. I used to watch "The Slipper and the Rose" a lot when I was younger....and who can forget "The Thorn Birds" of course. There aren't many people who make an impact without even trying but he did. #RIP 🖤"

“Condolences to the family of Richard Chamberlain. He was such a dedicated and wonderful actor. 😔” Canadian actor William Shatner said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
