Rihanna claps back at troll demanding new music from her in 2025. Here's what she said

Rihanna has kicked off the new year with her signature confidence and sass. The singer recently proved that she's still not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself. Rihanna shut down a troll on Instagram who demanded new music from her while hurling a rude insult her way. Also read: Rihanna leaves fans in shock with her 'horrible' karaoke performance New York City event: 'She sounds terrible'

Rihanna schools troll on Instagram

The global superstar, 36, hasn't released a new body of work since 2016's Anti. One social media user reminded her about the same while commenting on her recent Instagram post celebrating New Year's 2025. And Rihanna didn’t take it lightly.

"We want an album forehead," wrote an Instagram user underneath a video of the singer ringing in the new year with her close friends.

Rihanna gave it back by writing, “Listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f---!"

Several of her fans got to the comment section after her sassy response to the troll. “Came here cause of the forehead comment,” one user wrote, with another mentioning, “Y'all leave her ALONE enjoy all the music she's dropped b4, damn”.

In the Instagram video, the singer shared, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year." She added in the caption, “New Year, New Me.”

About her music

The Grammy winner hasn't released a new album in almost nine years. However, she put out two songs — Lift Me Up and Born Again — for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022 and headlined the Super Bowl halftime show the following year. She revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 at the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky.