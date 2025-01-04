Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rihanna claps back at troll demanding new music from her in 2025. Here's what she said

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 04, 2025 02:32 PM IST

Rihanna hasn't released a new album in almost nine years. However, she put out two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022.

Rihanna has kicked off the new year with her signature confidence and sass. The singer recently proved that she's still not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself. Rihanna shut down a troll on Instagram who demanded new music from her while hurling a rude insult her way. Also read: Rihanna leaves fans in shock with her ‘horrible’ karaoke performance New York City event: ‘She sounds terrible’

Rihanna shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky. (Instagram)
Rihanna shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky. (Instagram)

Rihanna schools troll on Instagram

The global superstar, 36, hasn't released a new body of work since 2016's Anti. One social media user reminded her about the same while commenting on her recent Instagram post celebrating New Year's 2025. And Rihanna didn’t take it lightly.

"We want an album forehead," wrote an Instagram user underneath a video of the singer ringing in the new year with her close friends.

Rihanna gave it back by writing, “Listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f---!"

Several of her fans got to the comment section after her sassy response to the troll. “Came here cause of the forehead comment,” one user wrote, with another mentioning, “Y'all leave her ALONE enjoy all the music she's dropped b4, damn”.

In the Instagram video, the singer shared, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year." She added in the caption, “New Year, New Me.”

About her music

The Grammy winner hasn't released a new album in almost nine years. However, she put out two songs — Lift Me Up and Born Again — for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022 and headlined the Super Bowl halftime show the following year. She revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 at the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On