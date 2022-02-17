Ryan Reynolds reacts to fans who claim to have spotted Deadpool in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As soon as Marvel dropped the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during the Super Bowl, fans were quick to look for clues that could confirm the presence of other Marvel superheroes in the film. While many claimed to find Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the new poster for the film, the actor denied the same.

The fans looked for clues in the new Doctor Strange poster and were sure of finding a reflection of Deadpool in one of the shards of broken glass.

When Ryan was asked about the same at the screening of his Netflix film, The Adam Project, the actor told Variety, “I’m really not in the movie.” On being asked if was lying, he again replied, "I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness new poster.

The second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included a peek at Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch potentially breaking bad, and a brief audio cameo from what sounded like Patrick Stewart reviving his role as Professor X from the X-Men series.

The new trailer sees Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) waking up from a nightmare and dealing with the aftermath of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home that resulted in the multiverse being opened up.

As the sorcerous wakes up startled, shaken by the visions, his reality is no less than a nightmare either. Towards the end, viewers meet Doctor Strange's twin from another universe, Strange Supreme, which promises nothing but chaos for the universes.

Multiverse of Madness will also see the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez. The movie has been directed by Sam Raimi. Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the script. It will release in theatres on May 6.

