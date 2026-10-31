Sandra Bullock’s 91-acre California ranch had about 1,200 organic avocado trees; the property sold for $5.6 million in 2022

Property records cited by Mansion Global show Bullock bought the property for $2.725 million in 2007. It has three separate parcels, and the main house was a one-story adobe-style ranch with a saltwater pool. The main house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The land reportedly had commercial avocado and citrus groves, and she changed them to organic farming. By the time she sold the ranch, she had about 1,200 organic avocado trees along with citrus trees planted there. Cultivating so many trees means having work done during most of the year, from irrigation to fertilization to harvesting.

On screen, Sandra Bullock has been a fierce mother protecting her two children, an FBI agent going undercover at a beauty pageant, or even a mastermind of a dangerous heist. Her least expected role was off-camera: owner of an organic avocado farm. She owned a 91-acre ranch in San Diego County, California, for 15 years. Mansion Global reported the property sold in November 2022 for $5.6 million. The farm was said to have held about 1,200 organic avocado trees.

The UC study outlines the annual cycle of the type of work done in these counties. Here, growers tend to irrigate from March through November and harvest from January through August. That's worlds apart from the quick look most of us give the fruit in the grocery aisle.

The sale, by the numbers The ranch was listed for sale at $6 million in September 2022. The Mansion Global article notes that the ranch went into contract in about three weeks. The sale closed on November 9 for a sum of $5.6 million, which was $400,000 less than its listed price. That was also more than double the $2.725 million Bullock paid in 2007, after owning the property for 15 years. Spread over an area of 91 acres, the price per acre works out to about $61,500 as compared to about $30,000 in 2007. However, the selling price alone doesn't tell us much about the profit she made. That number doesn't include taxes, farm costs, and upkeep over the years, or even choices the owner makes about what to plant and when to harvest.

Bullock on farming, sustainability and real estate Bullock, who won an Oscar for The Blind Side, has talked about the farming side of her life. In a 2009 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, about two years after she bought the ranch, Bullock talked about her philosophy on food production and sustainability. She also admitted that it could be difficult and expensive to keep a farm completely organic and self-sustaining. The property's reports mention a number of touches that nod to conservation and energy use. Solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and a backup generator were mentioned in the listing coverage. The home also came with a landscaping plan that Bullock supported with added olive trees, an expanded orchard, and paths leading to a pond for water conservation and irrigation.

Sandra Bullock's interest went beyond crops. She spoke about how if she hadn't become an actress, she would have gone into real estate restoration. All these reports, together, paint a picture of an owner who saw the ranch as a long-term personal project, and not just a fleeting purchase.