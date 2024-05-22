Scarlett Johansson and Taylor Swift competing for Marvel's Blonde Phantom? Internet abuzz with speculations

Marvel Studios is reportedly preparing to launch a prospective Disney+ series that will introduce yet another comic book character to the world. Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly being considered for the role of a superhero character of Blonde Phantom.

The masked crime fighter from Marvel Comics, known as the Blonde Phantom, is the apparent inspiration for the upcoming series. She has been a member of the Marvel Universe since the Golden Age of Comics.

Several names are being considered for the show's major lead, including Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson.

There are strong speculation that after rocking the world of music Swift may be making a move into acting with a potential role in the Marvel Universe after releasing her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department and Eras Tour.

A ScreenTime report states, Taylor Swift is being considered to play the lead role in the upcoming Blonde Phantom series. The 14-time Grammy winner also spoke with Marvel President Kevin Feige about her role as a detective and crime fighter. Although official information is still pending, this development has her fans quite thrilled.

Scarlett Johansson is being considered for the same role as Taylor Swift?

Notably, Scarlett Johansson, a MCU veteran, was also being considered for the role until only one week prior to the news. Johansson may possibly be on the list of actors being considered for the part after saying goodbye to the superhero community as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

The actress further stated in 2023 that she is still working on a Marvel Studios project, that is "non-Black Widow." Though specifics of the project remain undisclosed, rumours indicate that the mystery endeavour may be a Disney+ series, with its basis likely being the Blonde Phantom.

Here's all we know about the Blonde Phantom

Blonde Phantom, a creation of Stan Lee and Syd Shores, first appeared in All Select Comics #11 in 1946. It's a spy shot where the main character is Louise Grant, who works two jobs: during the day as a detective's secretary and at night as a superhero who fights crime. To assist her boss in solving problems and saving his life, she assumes the shape of the Blonde Phantom.

Additionally, the character appeared in a standalone series of her own. She was reintroduced as Louise Mason in the Modern Age comics following her marriage to Mark Mason. She joins Blake Tower and Jennifer Walker, alias She-Hulk, following the loss of her husband.