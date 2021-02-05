Screen Actors Guild Award 2021: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list
Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama Minari and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama Da 5 Bloods were among the nominees for best ensemble.
The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.
The SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, are considered a barometer for the Academy Awards, where actors account for the largest percentage of the academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner is first nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though Green Book and The Shape of Water were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite won the SAG's top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.
The Screen Actors Guild's field of ensemble nominees left out a pair of frontrunners in David Fincher’s golden-age Hollywood drama Mank (which led the Globes with six nominations) and Chloe Zhao’s Western road movie Nomadland. The stars of each — Gary Oldman in Mank, Frances McDormand in Nomadland — were both nominated by the actors guild.
Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but also his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. With two individual nominations and two ensemble nods, Boseman's four SAG nominations in a single year tie a record — and set a new one for solely film categories.
Here is a full list:
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"Ozark"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Dead to Me"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"The Boys"
"Cobra Kai"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Westworld"
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"
Helena Zengel, "News of the World"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Minari"
"One Night in Miami"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mulan"
"News of the World"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Wonder Woman 1984"
BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav features on Male Lead longlist for The White Tiger
SAG Awards: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list
Priyanka makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist, Parineeti is proud
Monster Hunter review: Milla Jovovich's video game adaptation is death of cinema
Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.
Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list
Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
Angelina says years after split 'have been hard', says Brad lives 5 minutes away
Angelina Jolie has revealed that Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck
Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations
Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years
Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
First set pictures from Thor Love and Thunder leaked, see two Chrises interact
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming under the direction of Taika Waititi in Sydney.
The Dig review: Unearth this outright gem from the depths of Netflix
The Dig movie review: Featuring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in fine form, the new Netflix period drama is phenomenal.
Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed
The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India
Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner
Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
