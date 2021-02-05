IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Screen Actors Guild Award 2021: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list
Emma Corrin has been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.
Emma Corrin has been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.
hollywood

Screen Actors Guild Award 2021: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list

The nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday. Chadwick Boseman received multiple post-humous nods.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean American family drama Minari and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama Da 5 Bloods were among the nominees for best ensemble.

The nominees, announced on Instagram Live, differed notably from the Golden Globe nominations announced the day before. While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association spurned films with largely non-white casts in its tops awards, the actors guild nominated a strikingly more diverse slate of nominees for its top award, best ensemble.

The SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, are considered a barometer for the Academy Awards, where actors account for the largest percentage of the academy. Usually, the eventual Oscar best picture winner is first nominated for best ensemble by the SAG Awards, though Green Book and The Shape of Water were two recent exceptions. Last year, Bong Joon Ho's Parasite won the SAG's top honor (and became the first non-English film to do so) before triumphing at the Oscars.

The Screen Actors Guild's field of ensemble nominees left out a pair of frontrunners in David Fincher’s golden-age Hollywood drama Mank (which led the Globes with six nominations) and Chloe Zhao’s Western road movie Nomadland. The stars of each — Gary Oldman in Mank, Frances McDormand in Nomadland — were both nominated by the actors guild.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist for The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra is proud

Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but also his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. With two individual nominations and two ensemble nods, Boseman's four SAG nominations in a single year tie a record — and set a new one for solely film categories.

Here is a full list:

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Dead to Me"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Cobra Kai"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Westworld"

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Minari"

"One Night in Miami"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mulan"

"News of the World"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Wonder Woman 1984"

