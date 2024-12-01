Sean Penn, 64, makes red carpet debut with 30-year-old girlfriend Valeria Nicov at Marrakech International Film Festival

Sean Penn is making his relationship with his girlfriend official. The Academy Award-winning star, 64, brought along his model girlfriend Valeria Nicov, 30, at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Saturday, reported Page Six with a new series of pictures from the event. Sean was awarded at the festival for his career as an actor and director. (Also read: Sean Penn, 64, packs on PDA with much younger actress Valeria Nicov in Spain) Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov have been linked since early September.

Sean makes red carpet debut with girlfriend

Sean was seen posing with Valeria on the red carpet. Sean looked dapper in a deep blue suit and tie, while Valeria stunned in a strapless gown. In one of the pictures, Sean placed his left hand on Valeria's waist and posed for photographs on the red carpet.

At the current edition of the festival, Sean was honoured for his accomplished career as an actor and director. Sean won two Academy Awards for Best Actor- for Mystic River and Milk. He also directed The Indian Runner (1991), The Crossing Guard (1995), The Pledge (2001), and Into the Wild (2007). Italian actor Valeria Golino presented him with the award. This year, the jury, presided over by Luca Guadagnino, also comprises Zoya Akhtar, Jacob Elordi, Ali Abbasi, Patricia Arquette, Virginie Efira, Nadia Kounda, and Santiago Mitre.

About their relationship

Sean was first spotted with Valeria earlier this year in September, packing on PDA while taking a walk together. The two were seen all snuggled up, holding hands as they walked down the street in Madrid.

Sean was earlier married three times. His first marriage was to Madonna, which lasted from 1985 to 1989. His longest marriage was to actor Robin Wright, which lasted from 1996 to 2010. They had two children: daughter Dylan and son Hopper. Then the actor wed Australian actor Leila George in 2020. The two separated a year later and the divorce was settled in 2022.