Shah Rukh Khan once showed Gerard Butler how to ‘do Indian dancing' at Mannat party; Priyanka Chopra organised lunch

Actor Gerard Butler has recalled his meetings and interactions with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, several years ago. In a new interview, Gerard Butler opened up on how he once saw Priyanka dancing for a movie when they stayed in the same hotel. He also spoke about how Priyanka Chopra once organised a lunch 'just to be nice, just as a friend'. (Also Read | Judi Dench, Gerard Butler among invitees for Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Delhi wedding)

Gerard also said that Shah Rukh once showed him how to 'do the Indian dancing' when they partied at his Mumbai house, Mannat. He said that his favourite Bollywood movie is Mira Nair's 2001 film Monsoon Wedding. He said that the film made him want to marry an Indian woman.

Speaking with India Today, Gerard said, “I was actually travelling once, and I am friends with Priyanka Chopra. She was shooting a movie and we stayed in the same hotel. I was there with seven of my friends, and we were up on the balcony and saw them do all the dancing. We had a party one night at Shah Rukh Khan's house. And he was showing me how to do the Indian dancing."

He also said, “I remember around the time of Slumdog Millionaire when I went over. I actually met with the kids from the movie and Priyanka organised this lunch, just to be nice, just as a friend. At that point, I met a bunch of actors and filmmakers and all that to get me in an Indian movie. I want to do an Indian movie, but it's never happened. I haven't had any offers. So here, I'm putting myself out. Will work for food in India.”

Slumdog Millionaire is a British drama film that released in 2008. The film also features Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan among others.

Gerard's new action thriller Plane, directed by Jean-Francois Richet, was released in India on January 13. Produced by Lionsgate, the film stars Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, among others.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's Jawan.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in two important projects Love Again, and the web series Citadel. Love Again will release in the US on February 10. Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON