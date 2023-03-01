Shazam! director hints at future possibilities for Zachary Levi's superhero

Director David F. Sandberg's comments about the future of Zachary Levi's Shazam character in the new DC Universe have left fans speculating. With the overhaul of the DC Universe under new executives James Gunn and Peter Safran, many fans are curious if Shazam has a place in the new direction of DC. Sandberg has provided some insight, revealing that the possibility of Shazam appearing in future films is not off the table, and it all depends on how well "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" performs at the box office.

Box office performance determines the future of Shazam

According to Sandberg, there is nothing in the "Shazam" films that contradicts the future plans for DC. He urged fans to watch "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," emphasizing that the future of Shazam depends on the film's success. Sandberg's comments have sparked a lot of excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the sequel's release on March 17.

Levi's defence of the new DC Executives

Levi has been supportive of the new executives at DC Studios, who took over in December 2021. Despite rumours and speculation about his future in the new DC Universe, Levi has defended Gunn and Safran and urged fans to be patient. He believes that they need time to make something special, and he trusts their vision for the future of DC.

Gunn's stance on actor's personal views

Gunn also weighed in on Levi's recent social media controversy, saying that actors and filmmakers are entitled to their personal views, whether he agrees with them or not. He does not believe in having a list of things that actors or filmmakers should say, as long as their views do not cross a moral line. It's a balance between allowing for personal expression while also considering the impact of their actions on the industry.

Shazam's place in the DC Universe

Sandberg's comments about the possibility of Shazam appearing in future films have left fans hopeful. Many are eager to see Levi's Shazam interact with other DC superheroes, such as Superman or Wonder Woman. However, it remains to be seen if Shazam will have a place in the new DC Universe or if he will be relegated to his own standalone franchise.